Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 3/30/2018 1:18 PM

Bird walk at Volo Bog

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The first bird walk of spring at Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 W. Brandenburg Road, Ingleside is at 8 a.m. Sunday, April 1. Nearly 200 species have been documented on the site, which features prairie restorations, woodlands, old fields, marshes and Volo Bog. The walk is about three miles and takes two to three hours. Meet in the main parking lot. Registration is requested at (815) 344-1294 or dnr.volobog@illinois.gov. Future walks are scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, April 14 and 29 and May 6 and 27. Visit https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account