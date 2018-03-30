Bird walk at Volo Bog

The first bird walk of spring at Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 W. Brandenburg Road, Ingleside is at 8 a.m. Sunday, April 1. Nearly 200 species have been documented on the site, which features prairie restorations, woodlands, old fields, marshes and Volo Bog. The walk is about three miles and takes two to three hours. Meet in the main parking lot. Registration is requested at (815) 344-1294 or dnr.volobog@illinois.gov. Future walks are scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, April 14 and 29 and May 6 and 27. Visit https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/.