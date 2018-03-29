Workshop for older job seekers

The Cook Park Library in Libertyville will hold a free workshop for jobseekers at least 50 years old. The session is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 11 at the library, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave. The session is presented by Lake County Workforce Development. To register, call (847) 362-2330, visit webres.cooklib.org or go to the library.