Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 3/29/2018 2:06 PM

Giuseppe's in Des Plaines reopening at new location

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chacour Koop
 
 

Giuseppe's, a longtime Italian restaurant in Des Plaines, will be reopening at a new location in a couple of months.

Giuseppe's Pizzeria and Catering announced Wednesday that it's opening at 554 E. Algonquin Road in late May or early June. The restaurant will offer carryout, delivery and catering.

In January, the owners closed its doors at 1062 Lee St. with plans to reopen at another location. The restaurant operated in the city for 54 years.

Representatives of the restaurant did not return a phone call for comment Thursday.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account