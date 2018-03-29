Giuseppe's in Des Plaines reopening at new location

Giuseppe's, a longtime Italian restaurant in Des Plaines, will be reopening at a new location in a couple of months.

Giuseppe's Pizzeria and Catering announced Wednesday that it's opening at 554 E. Algonquin Road in late May or early June. The restaurant will offer carryout, delivery and catering.

In January, the owners closed its doors at 1062 Lee St. with plans to reopen at another location. The restaurant operated in the city for 54 years.

Representatives of the restaurant did not return a phone call for comment Thursday.