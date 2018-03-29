Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 3/29/2018 12:58 PM

Elk Grove Village dubs itself the most affordable community -- again

    Christopher Placek | Staff Photographer, 2014

 
Chacour Koop
 
 

Elk Grove Village says it's the most affordable of nine similar communities in the Northwest suburbs -- again.

According to a village analysis, the cost of property taxes, sales taxes and other fees for the owner of a $300,000 house is $8,971. Arlington Heights is second at $9,279.

The next seven are Schaumburg at $9,441, Park Ridge at $9,482, Des Plaines at $9,572, Palatine at $9,595, Mount Prospect at $9,639, Hoffman Estates at $10,437 and Rolling Meadows at $10,759.

Village officials say a robust business community is a large reason for the low cost of living. The village is home to the largest industrial park in North America, with historic lows in vacancies over the past year.

"The village is proud to provide exceptional value to our residents by offering high quality services while maintaining an affordable cost of living," Mayor Craig Johnson said in an announcement of the rankings.

The village has ranked first in the survey since it began the analysis 10 years ago, officials said. It has also ranked lowest in combined property tax rate the past 20 years, officials say.

