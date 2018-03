Police on scene of barricade situation at Rolling Meadows condos

There was a heavy police presence at 5400 Carriageway Drive in Rolling Meadows Wednesday, March 28. Courtesy of Adas Zbroja

Police and a SWAT team are responding to a barricade situation that began this morning at a Rolling Meadows condominium complex.

Authorities have been at 5400 Carriageway Drive since about 9:30 a.m. where a man was barricaded inside, according to a neighbor.

About 11:30 a.m., the SWAT team was on-site and had been moving in and out of the three-story building, where residents were told to evacuate about two hours earlier.

Police didn't immediately provide further details.