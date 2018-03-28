Police coax man out of Rolling Meadows condo

There was a heavy police presence Wednesday at 5400 Carriageway Drive in Rolling Meadows. Police responded to a barricade situation that ended peacefully after several hours. Courtesy of Adas Zbroja

An hourslong barricade situation at a Rolling Meadows condominium complex Wednesday ended after the man in question finally came outside, authorities said.

Police and a SWAT team responded to 5400 Carriageway Drive at 7:13 a.m. for a well-being check after authorities were told the man had not reported for work and had sent text messages that caused concern for his safety, according to Rolling Meadows police Cmdr. Tom Gadomski.

After about six hours of attempting to make contact with the man, he eventually came outside without incident and was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation, Gadomski said.

About 11:30 a.m., a SWAT team was on-site and had been moving in and out of the three-story building, where residents were told to evacuate about two hours earlier.

Rolling Meadows police were assisted by the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System Emergency Services Team and law enforcement from surrounding communities.