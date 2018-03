Gardening seed swap scheduled in Rolling Meadows

hello

Organizers behind the Rolling Meadows Community Garden will host a meet and greet and seed swap Thursday in preparation for the upcoming gardening season.

The meeting is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the community room of the Rolling Meadows Library, 3110 Martin Lane. All gardeners and those who want to know more about community gardens are welcome to attend.