29 townhouses planned in new Elk Grove Village residential development

A rendering shows plans for the Maison Du Val residential development at 751 Meacham Road in Elk Grove Village, which will include with 29 townhouses and three single-family houses. Courtesy of Elk Grove Village

A developer plans to build 29 townhouses and three single-family houses just north of the Walmart Supercenter on Meacham Road in Elk Grove Village.

Village board members gave unanimous approval Tuesday for Maison Du Val, the residential development on about 5 acres at 751 Meacham Road. The village annexed the land to make way for the development.

"This is going to be a great project for the community. It's going to bring us more housing, which is something we needed," Mayor Craig Johnson said. "It is long overdue, and we're excited to have this come to Elk Grove Village."

The development will include five buildings with three-bedroom townhouse units. Four buildings will have six townhouses and a fifth will have five units.

Three single-family houses will be built on the southeast corner of the property off Home Avenue.

Meacham Grove Ltd. and Emerald, Inc., the developers of the project, intend to begin site work and construction on the project soon, village officials say. The developers told village officials they want to complete construction late this year or in early 2019.