Metra service restored after pedestrian fatality near Barrington

Officials investigate the scene after a Metra train fatally hit a pedestrian north of Barrington on Tuesday morning. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Metra delays occurred on the Union Pacific Northwest Line after a pedestrian was fatally hit by a train near Hart Road north of Barrington. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Officials are conducting an investigation near Barrington where a Metra train fatally struck a pedestrian Tuesday morning. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Inbound and outbound trains are operating again after service was stopped in the Barrington area this morning because of a death investigation, officials said.

A pedestrian died today after being struck by a Metra commuter train about 5:50 a.m. on the Union Pacific Northwest Line. The inbound 606 train hit the pedestrian north of Barrington in an area near Hart Road, Metra spokesman Tom Miller confirmed.

Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District officials placed the collision near Northwest Highway and 20th Street in unincorporated Lake County.

Even though commuter service is underway, Metra said there may extensive delays. Commuters are urged to keep an eye on the Metra website at metrarail.com for further updates.

Lake County sheriff's police were investigating the death.