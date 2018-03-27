Family members killed in Des Plaines crash remembered as friendly, outgoing

Authorities responded Sunday to a crash at the intersection of Golf and Rand roads in Des Plaines where three family members died. A 16-year-old boy who survived the crash remains hospitalized. Courtesy of Des Plaines Fire Department

Friends and colleagues of three family members from the Des Plaines area killed in a crash Sunday remember them as outgoing, caring and friendly.

Edije and Serif Dilji and their 20-year-old daughter, Amra, all of the 8900 block of North Parkside Drive, died in a collision at the intersection of Golf and Rand roads shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.

Their 16-year-old son, who was driving the family's car, survived and remains hospitalized at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. The hospital did not release his condition Tuesday, citing privacy laws.

Serif Dilji, 57, was an employee of Lutheran General since September 2011 and worked in environmental services, mostly supporting the emergency department, the hospital said in a statement.

"Serif was respected by all with whom he worked and was known for individually greeting everyone by name each morning when he came to work," the hospital said. "He will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones."

Amra Dilji graduated from Maine East High School in 2015.

Friend Lety Fonseca said she attended classes at Elmhurst College with Dilji. Fonseca remembers her as lighthearted and friendly.

"She was very outgoing, super funny and was an overall caring person," Fonseca said in a Facebook message. "It was always laughter and jokes with her."

Dilji previously worked at the front desk of IceLand Skate at the Niles Park District.

Assistant manager Stan Dubicki, who worked as her supervisor, also recalled Dilji's friendly demeanor.

"She came to work with a smile," Dubicki said. "Just a great kid to be around. Always smiling, always polite, always here doing the right thing."

Her brother attends Maine East High School.

School officials said support services will be available to students when they return from spring break.

The 16-year-old boy was driving northwest on Rand Road when he attempted to turn left onto Golf Road and an oncoming Lexus broadsided the family's Volkswagen Passat.

The 38-year-old man from the Des Plaines area driving the Lexus suffered minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Investigators have determined that impairment from alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Witnesses told investigators the driver of the Lexus did not appear to be speeding before the collision and footage from a red-light camera appears to confirm this, police said.

Investigators are seeking information from the "black box" in both cars to determine exact speeds. That could take up to a month, police said.

Daily Herald staff writer Lauren Rohr contributed to this story.