Six Flags Great America upgrades park security

In addition to building new rides and attractions for guests this upcoming season, Six Flags Great America has invested in the safety and security of its park, a top official said last week.

John Krajnak, the park's director of marketing, said the park is adding new barricades to the front gate and installing additional cameras through the park and on ride platforms.

"It's an older infrastructure so it's always important to keep up with the safety of it," Krajnak said. "Security is always our top priority for sure."

Krajnak's remarks about the new security enhancements came at the end of a presentation he gave to the Gurnee village board March 19 about what was new with the park.

The off-season security enhancements come after a family of three was attacked by eight teens and a man in September. The family had to be hospitalized. In November, Six Flags was sued by the victims who claim park officials didn't do enough to shield their child with disabilities from a possible sexual predator, and did not intervene when the family was attacked.

Representatives from Six Flags Great America did not return calls for comment Monday on whether the new security enhancements were made in response to the September attack.

Krajnak said park officials are also working with the Gurnee Police Department this off-season.

Gurnee Police Chief Kevin Woodside said Six Flags officials recently met with the police department's team which gives its full attention to Six Flags.

Woodside said the visitor-oriented police team -- which also works with Gurnee Mills and the village's other entertainment and hotel destinations -- has a substation at the theme park and are on scene during operating hours.

The park opens for the season April 21.