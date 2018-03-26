Illinois Army National Guard medic from Elgin dies after crash

Marcos Gudino, 30, of Elgin, a medic in the Illinois Army National Guard, died Sunday after his military ambulance crashed. Photo courtesy Illinois Army National Guard

An Elgin man who served in the Illinois Army National Guard and hoped to soon start a job as a police officer in Streamwood, died after his military ambulance crashed Sunday, officials said.

Marcos Gudino, 30, was pronounced dead after the one-vehicle crash about 11 a.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 90 in Loves Park near Rockford. The military ambulance was part of a convoy of vehicles returning from weekend training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, the Illinois Army National Guard said in a news release.

Gudino was pronounced dead at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. The driver suffered serious injuries and is in the hospital in stable condition, officials said.

Gudino graduated from St. Edwards Central Catholic High School in 2006 and attended Elgin Community College. He enlisted in August 2010 and earned the Army Service Ribbon and the National Defense Service Medal, the release said.

His aunt, Sabina Ruiz of Elgin, remembered him as a friendly guy who was always smiling.

He worked as a salesman at McGrath Honda of St. Charles and lived at home with his father, Francisco "Frank" Gudino, his mother, Minerva "Minnie" Gudino, and his younger brother, Troy, she said. "He liked to joke. He was just a happy kid," Ruiz said.

Frank Gudino said his son was a kind person who always offered to help others. He also worked for his father part-time doing accounting for his insulation contracting business.

Marcos Gudino had received a letter Friday from the Streamwood Police Department saying he passed the physical test and would get a job offer pending a background check, his father said.

"He was so excited," his father said. "We were on vacation in the Dominican Republic and he called us. He was super excited. Like I told my friends," he added, his voice breaking, "I hate to lose him ... but he was happy."

Gudino was assigned to Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment based at General Richard L. Jones Armory in Chicago. "The thoughts and prayers of the entire organization are with Sergeant Gudino's family and friends, and the soldiers who were closest to him," said Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes, adjutant general for the Illinois Army National Guard.

The fatal crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police District 15. Relatives said they were told it appears Gudino's military ambulance, a Humvee-type vehicle, was clipped or cut off by another vehicle.