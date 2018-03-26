Father, mother, daughter killed in Des Plaines crash, son in critical condition

A father, mother and daughter from the Des Plaines area died in a crash Sunday night in Des Plaines.

Two others were injured in the crash shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Rand and Golf roads, including a 16-year-old boy from the family. The boy is in critical condition at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

The boy's 57-year-old father, 53-year-old mother, and 20-year-old sister all died at the scene.

The family was traveling northwest in a Volkswagen Passat on Rand Road when the 16-year-old boy, who was driving, attempted to turn west on Golf Road, police said. A man driving a Lexus southeast on Rand Road broadsided the passenger side of the family's vehicle as it attempted to make the left turn during a green light, police said.

The driver of the Lexus, a 37-year-old man from the Des Plaines area, was injured in the crash but has been released from the hospital, police said.

Des Plaines firefighters extricated the 16-year-old boy from the car and took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition was improving when police checked on him last night, Cmdr. Christopher Mierzwa said Monday.

"We didn't think he was going to make it at one point," Mierzwa said.

The names of the people involved are withheld pending notification to families and due to the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

There is no indication of intoxication or impairment for either driver, authorities said. Speed also does not appear to be a factor, though investigators are still gathering evidence. The speed limit in the area is 40 mph.

Police have viewed footage from a red-light camera at the intersection, Mierzwa said.

"It doesn't appear, and witnesses say, the (Lexus) wasn't traveling that fast," Mierzwa said.

Mierzwa said the circumstances of this crash do not appear to be similar to a fatal collision on Northwest Highway in Des Plaines in February 2017.

In that crash, Kevin and Anita Crawford and their 20-year-old daughter Kirsten were fatally struck by a car traveling 135 mph as they turned into Lattof YMCA. Piotr Rog, the driver of the speeding car, also died.

• Daily Herald staff writer Lee Filas contributed to this story.