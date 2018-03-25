Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Green Oaks, will host Model Train Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 21. The Magnolia Cafe & Bakery's banquet room will be transformed and children of all ages will be able to operate trains that feature a CTC computerized signal system, courtesy of Valley Model Railroad Club. A variety of train-related crafts will be available in the visitors center and a discounted rate is available for the farmyard. There is no charge for admission but nominal fees for some crafts, activities and fun passes apply. Visit http://www.lambsfarm.org/.
updated: 3/25/2018 4:06 PM
Model Train Day
