Model Train Day

Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Green Oaks, will host Model Train Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 21. The Magnolia Cafe & Bakery's banquet room will be transformed and children of all ages will be able to operate trains that feature a CTC computerized signal system, courtesy of Valley Model Railroad Club. A variety of train-related crafts will be available in the visitors center and a discounted rate is available for the farmyard. There is no charge for admission but nominal fees for some crafts, activities and fun passes apply. Visit http://www.lambsfarm.org/.