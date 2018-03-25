Woodland Middle School is hosting a community program at 6:30 p.m. April 9 called "Hidden in Plain Sight: Can You See the Warning Signs?" The program will tour a mock teenage bedroom that contains more than 100 items indicative of risky behavior. Andy Duran, executive director of LEAD and the SpeakUp! Prevention Coalition based in Lake Forest and Lake Bluff, will speak about how parents can engage their teens in crucial conversations. He will also walk through the exhibit pointing out key pieces of information. The event is sponsored by the Lake County state's attorney's office, the Lake County Opioid Initiative, LEAD, the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, and Warren Township Youth & Family Services.
District 50 community program:
