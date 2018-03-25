13 dogs killed in Hampshire barn fire

Thirteen dogs were killed when a fire broke out at a Hampshire barn Saturday night, fire officials said.

Crews responded just before 7 p.m. to Berner Road, where they found an outbuilding engulfed in flames, Lt. Eric Larson said. The blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes, he said.

Three adult dogs and 10 puppies were unable to make it out of the structure, Chief Bill Robinson said. The building was deemed a total loss.

Five other fire departments assisted at the scene, he said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.