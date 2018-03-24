Mount Prospect Culver's temporarily closed by garbage fire

The Mount Prospect Culver's is temporarily closed after a garbage fire Saturday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out about 6:11 a.m. at the restaurant, 1501 Dempster Street, said Battalion Chief Dane Phenegar of the Mount Prospect Fire Department, but the fire was contained by the restaurant's sprinkler system.

There were no injuries; no employees were present at the time of the fire, Phenegar said, and he doesn't believe there was structural damage to the building. No damage estimate was available; the cause is under investigation.

• Daily Herald staff writer Marni Pyke contributed to this report.