York student detained for social media threat

A 17-year-old student at Elmhurst's York High School will remain in custody facing felony charges for a threat to the school authorities say she sent to a fellow student over social media Thursday.

The female student has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct and one count of possession of cannabis. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Prosecutors said she sent the threatening Snapchat message directed at the school to a classmate. Authorities were made aware of the message the same day and the teen was taken into custody Thursday night.

"This is the third time within the past month that my office has charged a student with making a threat against a DuPage County school," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "Students have got to learn that threatening a school is no joking matter. My office takes any threat to the well-being of our students, teachers and school personnel very seriously and will fully investigate and prosecute anyone believed responsible for threatening a school."

Berlin also thanked the student who brought the matter to the attention of authorities as well as officials at York for their cooperation.