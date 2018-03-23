Loyola's Sister Jean stars in Schaumburg Lego display, bobblehead

Loyola University basketball team's most famous fan, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, has been immortalized.

The school's 98-year-old chaplain, a courtside fixture during the Ramblers' 2018 NCAA Tournament run, is featured in a Lego display and with a limited-edition bobblehead.

Demonstrating the enthusiasm for Loyola entering this year's Elite Eight, a display at the Legoland Discovery Center in Schaumburg includes a minifigure of Sister Jean -- dunking a basketball.

Also, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame in Milwaukee unveiled the rendering of her likeness for a new, limited-edition bobblehead. The bobbleheads, which cost $25 each and are expected to arrive in June, features Sister Jean in her Loyola jacket and scarf.

This is her second bobblehead -- her likeness was also given away at games in 2011 and 2015.

The Ramblers will face the Kansas State Wildcats at 5:09 p.m. Saturday, for the chance to move on to the Final Four. The game will be broadcast on TBS.