updated: 3/23/2018 4:53 PM

Loyola's Sister Jean stars in Schaumburg Lego display, bobblehead

  • A minifigure of Loyola University's chaplain, 98-year-old Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, dunking a basketball on the court is displayed Friday at the Legoland Discovery Center at Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Loyola University's chaplain, 98-year-old Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, has been immortalized as a Lego minifigure in Schaumburg

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • The real Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt will be on the sidelines when Loyola plays Kansas State on Saturday night.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Lego master model builder Greg Nuse puts the finishing touches on a display that includes a minifigure of Loyola University's chaplain, 98-year-old Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, dunking a basketball at the Legoland Discovery Center at Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg Friday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Loyola University basketball team's most famous fan, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, has been immortalized.

The school's 98-year-old chaplain, a courtside fixture during the Ramblers' 2018 NCAA Tournament run, is featured in a Lego display and with a limited-edition bobblehead.

Demonstrating the enthusiasm for Loyola entering this year's Elite Eight, a display at the Legoland Discovery Center in Schaumburg includes a minifigure of Sister Jean -- dunking a basketball.

Also, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame in Milwaukee unveiled the rendering of her likeness for a new, limited-edition bobblehead. The bobbleheads, which cost $25 each and are expected to arrive in June, features Sister Jean in her Loyola jacket and scarf.

This is her second bobblehead -- her likeness was also given away at games in 2011 and 2015.

The Ramblers will face the Kansas State Wildcats at 5:09 p.m. Saturday, for the chance to move on to the Final Four. The game will be broadcast on TBS.

