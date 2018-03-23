Breaking News Bar
 
Hoffman Estates man wanted for sex assault arrested in Texas

A Hoffman Estates man wanted in connection with a suburban sexual assault has been arrested in Texas, authorities announced Friday.

Jeffrey W. Huckeby, 48, of the 1700 block of Kelberg Avenue, was apprehended Wednesday by the Lake County sheriff's office and U.S. marshals.

Huckeby was wanted on felony warrants for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The warrants, issued March 8, stemmed from a Lake Zurich police investigation into crimes that occurred between June 2004 and April 2007, sheriff's police said.

Lake Zurich police initially investigated Huckeby in 2005 after receiving a report from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, but no charges were filed at the time, Chief Steve Husak said.

Detectives reopened the investigation last month, however, after a victim, now 17 years old, recontacted police, Husak said.

Police recovered evidence relating to the crimes during a search of Huckeby's house, Husak said.

Huckeby fled to Texas to avoid arrest in Illinois, according to the sheriff's office. He was found hiding in a trailer, police said.

Huckeby was jailed in Texas pending an extradition hearing.

