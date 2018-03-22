Breaking News Bar
 
Woman killed in crash on Big Timber Road in Elgin

A 24-year-old woman died Thursday morning in a crash on Big Timber Road in Elgin.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. on a stretch between Route 31 and Hillcrest Road.

The woman was a passenger in a van that was traveling west on Big Timber, but in the eastbound lanes. It hit a semi-tractor trailer truck traveling east.

The victim was pronounced dead at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. The van driver is being treated at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

The road was closed for five hours while police investigated. The Kane County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy on the woman Friday.

The accident remains under investigation.

