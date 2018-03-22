Breaking News Bar
 
Wheaton college football player pleads guilty in hazing case

  • Former Wheaton College football player Noah Spielman, right, walks into the DuPage County courthouse Thursday to plead guilty to misdemeanor battery in the school's 2016 hazing scandal.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Noah Spielman

Marie Wilson
 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

One of five former Wheaton College football players charged in a 2016 hazing scandal pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of misdemeanor battery in DuPage County court.

Noah Spielman, the 21-year-old son of former Ohio State and All-Pro NFL linebacker Chris Spielman from Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge requiring him to pay a $250 anti-crime fee and complete 100 hours of public service -- including 25 hours of speaking to youths about the dangers of hazing.

In September, a grand jury approved a nine-count indictment against Spielman and four teammates for aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint in the hazing of then-teammate Charles Nagy.

On Thursday, prosecutors dropped the nine felony charges against Spielman in exchange for his plea to the misdemeanor counts.

Spielman, along with Kyler Kregal from Grand Rapids, Michigan; Ben Pettway from Lookout Mountain, Georgia; Samuel TeBos from Allendale, Michigan; and James Cooksey of Jacksonville, Florida, are accused of abducting Nagy, now 21, from his dorm on March 19, 2016, putting a pillowcase over his head, tying him with duct tape, repeatedly punching and kicking him, and then leaving him partially nude on a baseball field near Hawthorne Elementary School in Wheaton.

Each of the players previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Nagy filed a lawsuit last week against Wheaton College and all of the players charged.

"What started out as a harmless prank evolved into a two-year ordeal that taught my client a lot of valuable lessons," Spielman's attorney, Mark Sutter, said outside court. "He accepts responsibility for what he believes is his limited involvement."

