Gluten Free, Allergen Friendly Expo returns to Schaumburg April 7-8

Submitted by Meet Chicago Northwest

The Gluten Free & Allergen Friendly Expo is returning to the Schaumburg Convention Center April 7 and 8.

Attendees can visit with more than 150 brands exhibiting the best gluten-free and allergy-friendly products.

The expo also provides the opportunity to sample and purchase products, meet founders, receive coupons and attend free educational presentations hosted by industry-respected speakers.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. A one-day ticket is $15 for adults and $5 for children at the door.

For more information, visit gfafexpo.com.

