Wheeling auto dealer remembered as ardent adoption supporter

Bill Stasek was perhaps best known as the owner of Stasek Chevrolet in Wheeling, but friends say his true passions were helping children and spending time with his grandkids. Daily Herald File Photo

Cruise down Dundee Road in Wheeling and you'd see Bill Stasek's Chevrolet auto dealership. It's hard to miss its rows of shiny, new Corvettes, Camaros and Silverados.

And if all you knew about Stasek was that his business sold a quality car at a fair price, that would be enough, his friends say. After all, the business he owned for more than 35 years served as a means to an end, a way to help people reach their travel destinations, a way to provide good-paying jobs for roughly 80 employees.

But for Stasek, who died Monday after a battle with leukemia, the dealership also served another end: helping children unite with families through adoption.

His professional life intersected with philanthropy when Stasek, 70, of Inverness, organized "First Look for Charity," a black-tie event on the eve of the Chicago Auto Show. Over the past 26 years, the event has raised $48 million for charities, including $2 million for The Cradle in Evanston.

Stasek served on the board of directors for the nonprofit organization, which helps place children in permanent homes. Stasek and his wife, Linda, adopted two children through The Cradle.

"It was always right there in the forefront and something that they were very proud of," said Kim Perez, executive director of the organization.

Brent Baker, a sales and internet marketing manager at the auto dealership, will remember Stasek for the way he formed relationships.

"He's someone who taught me a long time ago that the strongest relationships that you form aren't ones that just come along," Baker said. "It's the ones formed out of adversity. A lot of times our strongest relationships are formed by helping someone when they're on the spot."

In his personal time, Stasek rode motorcycles and took trips to the West. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and boating in the Northwoods of Wisconsin with family. Friends say Stasek's grandchildren were the passion of his life.

"His greatest job and his greatest interest was probably his grandkids," Baker said. "He always wanted to see his grandkids, and you never saw a face light up so much as when they entered the room."

Stasek is survived by his wife and children, Jeremy (fiancee Marissa) and Monica (Chris) Sebring; six grandchildren, Audrianna, Nathan, Alex, Tristen, Caroline, and Christopher; his brother, Bob; his in-laws, Richard (Leah), Sandra (Rolly), William (late Lin), Mai (Steve); and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is from 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, in Arlington Heights, and Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Libertyville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Cradle, 2049 Ridge Ave., Evanston, IL 60201.