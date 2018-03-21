Monaville Road crossing to close

The Canadian National Railway will close the railroad crossing on Monaville Road just west of Route 83 in Round Lake Beach for an emergency repair beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, March 22. The crossing is scheduled to reopen in the afternoon. The detour route is Cedar Lake Road to Route 132/Grand Avenue to Route 83.
