Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 3/21/2018 4:59 PM

Monaville Road crossing to close

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The Canadian National Railway will close the railroad crossing on Monaville Road just west of Route 83 in Round Lake Beach for an emergency repair beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, March 22. The crossing is scheduled to reopen in the afternoon. The detour route is Cedar Lake Road to Route 132/Grand Avenue to Route 83.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account