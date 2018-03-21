Doug Bennett wins GOP primary for 10th Congressional seat

The contest for Illinois' 10th Congressional District seat will be a showdown of Deerfield residents.

But that's pretty much where the similarities end between Republican Doug Bennett, who narrowly won Tuesday's GOP primary, and Democratic incumbent Brad Schneider.

While Schneider has supported same-sex marriage, abortion rights and stricter federal gun control laws, Bennett is a staunch conservative who's on the opposite end of the spectrum on those hot-button issues.

The two candidates have other contrasting views, too. For example, Schneider has supported the Iran nuclear deal, which Bennett has criticized.

Likewise, Schneider has supported the Affordable Care Act even while admitting the health care law needs improvement, whereas Bennett wants to repeal and replace the beleaguered law.

With all ballots counted as of Wednesday morning, Bennett won the Republican nomination in the 10th District with 8,484 votes, more than 35 percent of the votes cast in the race, unofficial results showed. Highland Park resident Jeremy Wynes was second with 8,225 votes and Libertyville's Dr. Sapan Shah was third with 7,093 votes.

The district includes parts of Lake and Cook counties. Wynes won the Cook County part of the district, but Bennett's lead in Lake County was big enough to overcome the deficit on the other side of Lake-Cook Road.

Wynes said he called Bennett Wednesday morning to congratulate him on the win. Wynes said Bennett has his "full support" in the general election.

"It's time for the Party across Illinois and here in the 10th District to unite and work together to win in November," Wynes said.

Bennett, a computer consultant who's also the vice chairman of the West Deerfield Township Republican organization, couldn't immediately be reached.

Schneider ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Schneider is seeking his second consecutive term in Congress and his third overall. He won the post in 2012 by defeating Republican Bob Dold, but Dold reclaimed the job in 2014. Then, in 2016, Schneider won another rematch with Dold.

Dold was a moderate Republican, as was the previous Republican to hold the 10th District, Mark Kirk.

The 10th District was redrawn in 2011 to exclude some traditionally Republican neighborhoods in Cook County and include more left-leaning precincts in Lake County. That geography might make it difficult for a conservative like Bennett to win in November, some political experts say.

"It's a very tough district for any Republican, let alone a social-conservative Republican, to win," Mark Shaw, chairman of the Lake County Republican Party, said in an interview last month.