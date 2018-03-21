10th House race will pit a moderate Democrat against a conservative Republican

The contest for Illinois' 10th Congressional District seat will be a showdown of Deerfield residents.

But that's pretty much where the similarities end between Republican Doug Bennett, a computer consultant who narrowly won Tuesday's GOP primary, and Democratic incumbent Brad Schneider.

While Schneider has supported same-sex marriage, abortion rights and stricter federal gun control laws, Bennett is a staunch conservative who's on the other end of the spectrum on those hot-button issues.

Likewise, Schneider has supported the Affordable Care Act even while admitting the controversial health care law needs improvement, whereas Bennett wants to repeal and replace the law.

And in the famously independent 10th District, which has a history of electing lawmakers who are liberal or moderate on social issues regardless of whether they're Democrats or Republicans, political experts say Bennett faces an uphill battle.

"It's a very tough district for any Republican, let alone a social-conservative Republican, to win," Mark Shaw, chairman of the Lake County Republican Party, told the Daily Herald last month.

Bennett won the Republican nomination in the 10th District with 8,484 votes, more than 35 percent of the votes cast in the race, unofficial results showed. Highland Park resident Jeremy Wynes was second with 8,225 votes and Libertyville's Dr. Sapan Shah was third with 7,093 votes.

A victor wasn't clear until early Wednesday because ballots cast before Election Day in Lake County were tabulated unusually late.

The district includes parts of Lake and Cook counties. Wynes won the Cook County part of the district, but Bennett's lead in Lake County was big enough to overcome the deficit south of Lake-Cook Road.

Wynes said he called Bennett Wednesday morning to congratulate him on the win. Wynes said Bennett has his "full support" in the general election.

"It's time for the Party across Illinois and here in the 10th District to unite and work together to win in November," Wynes said.

Bennett couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Schneider ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. In a statement Wednesday morning, he congratulated Bennett on the primary win.

"There will be plenty of time for campaigning this fall, and I look forward to a healthy debate on the issues then," he said.

Schneider is seeking his second consecutive term in Congress and his third overall. He won the post in 2012 by defeating Republican Bob Dold, but Dold reclaimed the job in 2014. Schneider won another rematch with Dold two years later.

Dold was a moderate Republican, as was the previous Republican to hold the 10th District, Mark Kirk. Shah and Wynes both portrayed themselves as political outsiders and moderates, but the strategies didn't pan out for them.

Bennett said Tuesday his consistently conservative platform resonated with GOP voters.

Schneider regularly has been holding town hall meetings with constituents since rejoining the House last year. He said he feels confident his priorities "align with the values of our district, including growing the economy for all Americans, reducing gun violence and improving our health care."

Looking ahead to the Nov. 6 general election, Schneider already is far ahead of Bennett when it comes to campaign cash.

Tenth District races are expensive affairs, with candidates typically spending millions on TV ads, mailers and other campaign tools -- and Team Bennett doesn't have that kind of dough.

As of Feb. 28, Schneider's campaign committee had $1.9 million banked to spend ahead of the general election, Federal Election Commission records show. In stark contrast, the Friends of Doug Bennett committee had about $67,280 saved and more than $115,000 in debt because of loans from the candidate to the campaign.