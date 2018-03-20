West Chicago voters appear to not want video gambling

West Chicago voters advised city leaders on Tuesday that they don't want video gambling in their city. Daily Herald file photo

West Chicago voters have had years to think about video gambling and they still don't want it.

When asked whether the city should permit video gambling, 67 percent of voters said they do not want the city council to consider allowing the machines, according to unofficial results with 75 percent of precincts reporting Tuesday.

Council members initially banned the machines in 2010.

City Administrator Michael Guttman said the advisory question was put on the ballot after several local business owners asked the city to reconsider allowing the machines.

The topic now will be scheduled for an upcoming public affairs committee meeting.

"(Council members) wanted to listen to what the advice was and then the seven members of the city council who sit on the committee will review the data," Guttman said.

Mayor Ruben Pineda declined to comment Tuesday night when he was reached for comment.