updated: 3/19/2018 10:48 AM

Open house March 27 at new Mount Prospect police headquarters

Daily Herald report

Mount Prospect will hold a public open house from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at the site of its proposed new police headquarters, 799 Biermann Court.

Visitors will have a chance to tour the building, see photos of conditions at the current headquarters and view examples of modern police facilities, as well as architectural renderings of what the renovated Biermann Court building might look like.

Information on the financing plan, impact on beat/shift change operations and neighborhood traffic, and the potential re-redevelopment of the existing Public Safety Building property also will be available.

The village board voted March 6 to purchase the 799 Biermann Court property for $5.1 million. Renovating it for use as a police station is expected to cost another $22 million.

"We will ensure transparency at every step of the project and encourage participation from our stakeholders," Mayor Arlene Juracek said in an announcement of the open house. "While real estate transactions move at their own pace, we have been careful to build time into the process so there are opportunities to obtain feedback from the public."

