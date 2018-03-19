A training workshop for the annual crane count will be 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 W. Brandenburg Road, Ingleside. On April 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m., volunteers in McHenry and Lake counties join others in six Midwest states for the count. Data, including details of the cranes' behaviors, is used by the International Crane Foundation and other scientists. Training is open to adults and youths aged 15 and up. New crane counters must attend the training workshop. Email dnr.volobog@illinois.gov or call (815) 344-1294.
updated: 3/19/2018 12:12 PM
Join the crane count
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Ingleside
- Pets and Animals
- Lake County
- McHenry County
- Volunteering
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.