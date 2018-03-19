Join the crane count

A training workshop for the annual crane count will be 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 W. Brandenburg Road, Ingleside. On April 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m., volunteers in McHenry and Lake counties join others in six Midwest states for the count. Data, including details of the cranes' behaviors, is used by the International Crane Foundation and other scientists. Training is open to adults and youths aged 15 and up. New crane counters must attend the training workshop. Email dnr.volobog@illinois.gov or call (815) 344-1294.