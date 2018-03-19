Fireworks, theme nights highlight Boomers' 2018 promotion schedule

Fireworks shows -- 20 of them in all -- are among the highlights on the Schaumburg Boomers' promotion schedule. The schedule also features 27 theme games and six giveaway days. Courtesy of the Boomers

With 27 themed events and 20 fireworks shows, the recently released Schaumburg Boomers' 2018 promotion schedule is "more fan-oriented than ever," according to the defending Frontier League champions.

"Coming to a Schaumburg Boomers game isn't just about baseball, it's an experience that we really wanted to expand upon," Boomers General Manager Michael Larson said in an announcement of the promotional schedule. "It's a summer day or evening where friends and families get together, eat ballpark food, and have fun. For us, it's about making memories."

Fireworks dominate the schedule, with 20 shows scheduled every Friday and Saturday night during the season, which begins on the road May 11. The home opener is a May 15 contest against the Southern Illinois Miners.

Besides fireworks, weekly promotions include: $1 hot dogs every Tuesday; college night every Wednesday; Thirsty Thursday, featuring 2 domestic drafts and $4 premium drafts; and postgame player autographs on Sundays.

The nights include:

• Jurassic Ballpark Night, May 18

• Harry Potter Night, May 19

• Minecraft Night, May 25

• 90s Night, May 26

• Autism Awareness Day, May 27

• Looney Tunes Night, June 1

• ½ Way to Oktoberfest, June 2

• Superhero Night, June 5

• Pinot in the Park, June 6

• Dad Night, June 7

• Educators Appreciation Night, June 12

• Jimmy Buffet(t) Night, June 13

• Military Appreciation Night, June 14

• Lego Night, June 22

• Bark in the Park, June 24

• Ferris Bueller's Day Off -- Business Day Game, June 28

• Superhero Night Returns, July 5

• Stranger Things Night, July 20

• Breast Cancer Awareness Night, July 31

• Princesses and Pirates Night, Aug. 2

• Star Wars Night, Aug. 10

• Blues Brothers Night, Aug. 11

• Doumak Campfire Marshmallow Fight, Aug. 17

• Back to School Night, Aug. 18

• Zombie Night, Aug. 25

• Bark in the Park, Aug. 26

• Fan Appreciation Night, Aug. 30

Besides theme days and nights, the Boomers will have six giveaway days, including: Replica Ring Giveaway, May 17; T-shirt Giveaway, June 23; Replica Jersey Giveaway, July 21; Baseball Cap Giveaway, July 22; Team Photo Giveaway, Aug. 19; and Winter Beanie Giveaway, Aug. 24.

Games are played at Boomers Stadium, 1999 Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg.

Season ticket packages and group and hospitality offerings for the 2018 season can be reserved by calling (847) 461-3695 or emailing info@boomersbaseball.com. Single-game tickets will go on-sale at 10 a.m. Monday, April 2.