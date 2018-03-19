Breaking News Bar
 
Elgin man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting a child

By Christopher Hacker
Daily Herald Correspondent

An Elgin man pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child he knew, officials said.

David Gallardo, 35, of the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue in Elgin, pleaded guilty to a single felony count of criminal sexual assault and was sentenced to five years in prison, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Megan Baxter said in court that Gallardo sexually assaulted the victim, whom he knew, in 2016 when she was younger than 18, according to the release.

Gallardo must also register for life as a sex offender under Illinois law, officials said. He will receive credit toward his sentence for the 585 days he spent in jail following his arrest.

