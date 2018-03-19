Bensenville teachers, school board to resume contract talks

Bensenville Elementary District 2 teachers and school board members will return to the bargaining table Tuesday as they try to resolve lingering contract issues involving salary and insurance benefits.

The two sides last met on Thursday night, one day after many teachers participated in a "Unity Walk" to make residents aware that their most recent contract expired at the start of the school year.

The union says District 2's roughly 190 teachers are paid less than teachers in 26 of 28 other elementary districts in DuPage County.

"We continue to work through the economic issues," union co-president Roberta Murphy said. "The insurance issue, as it is most everywhere, is still our sticking point."

Teachers received annual pay increases of 2.25 percent from 2012 through 2014. They received annual 4 percent increases from 2015 through 2017.

Superintendent James Stelter said the union and board are working collaboratively and he is optimistic an agreement is within reach.