Parade, music, food and drink highlight Palatine St. Patrick's Day celebration

Palatine held its eighth annual Paint the Town Green St. Patrick's Day celebration Saturday, with a parade, festivities in various businesses, food, drink and entertainment.

The parade featured 50 entries, with music by the Midlothian Scottish Bagpipe Band. The Trinity Irish Dancers, the Lucky Little Leprechauns of Dorset Avenue, the Palatine Beer Club & Families and numerous other Irish themed floats added to the entertainment.

The day included a scavenger hunt, hot chocolate, an Irish wine and beer tasting and an Irish Market.