Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 3/17/2018 4:21 PM

Parade, music, food and drink highlight Palatine St. Patrick's Day celebration

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Joel and Lindsay Schubel Nagle of Palatine dolled up their dog Rose for Palatine's Paint the Town Green festival parade on Saturday.

      Joel and Lindsay Schubel Nagle of Palatine dolled up their dog Rose for Palatine's Paint the Town Green festival parade on Saturday.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • State Rep. Jeanne Ives who is running for governor walked Palatine's Paint the Town Green festival parade on Saturday, while her opponent Gov. Bruce Rauner joined in the Chicago St. Patrick's Day activities.

      State Rep. Jeanne Ives who is running for governor walked Palatine's Paint the Town Green festival parade on Saturday, while her opponent Gov. Bruce Rauner joined in the Chicago St. Patrick's Day activities.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • J.P. Camacho, 10, of Arlington Heights flashes his big Irish smile as he watches Palatine's Paint the Town Green festival parade on Saturday.

      J.P. Camacho, 10, of Arlington Heights flashes his big Irish smile as he watches Palatine's Paint the Town Green festival parade on Saturday.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Nataly Panczyk, 15, along with Leah Daly, 16, both of Palatine hi-kick their way through Palatine's Paint the Town Green festival parade as part of the Palatine Park District Dance Company on Saturday.

      Nataly Panczyk, 15, along with Leah Daly, 16, both of Palatine hi-kick their way through Palatine's Paint the Town Green festival parade as part of the Palatine Park District Dance Company on Saturday.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Palatine held its eighth annual Paint the Town Green St. Patrick's Day celebration Saturday, with a parade, festivities in various businesses, food, drink and entertainment.

The parade featured 50 entries, with music by the Midlothian Scottish Bagpipe Band. The Trinity Irish Dancers, the Lucky Little Leprechauns of Dorset Avenue, the Palatine Beer Club & Families and numerous other Irish themed floats added to the entertainment.

The day included a scavenger hunt, hot chocolate, an Irish wine and beer tasting and an Irish Market.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account