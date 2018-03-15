Report: Former Elgin cop stole from union to pay mortgage

hello

William F. Wood Jr. admitted to police he used union funds for personal expenses, according to a police report.

A former Elgin police officer charged with stealing nearly $35,000 from the police union admitted to authorities he took money to pay for his mortgage and other expenses while recovering from bankruptcy.

According to an Elgin police report obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, the investigation into William F. Wood Jr., 49, began in August 2017 after fellow officers found a check written to an insurance company for Wood's vehicle while cleaning out a locker that the union no longer used.

Officers found other checks to ComEd, and Wood was called in by Chief Jeff Swoboda who said Wood better have a good explanation for the expenditures or he would be placed on leave, the report said.

Wood, according to the report, lowered his head and slowly shook his head side to side in a "no" motion.

"(Wood) explained he took money from the union account to pay basic bills and originally had the intent to pay it back. He apologized multiple times for his actions," according to the police report.

Wood, a sergeant and 25-year veteran at the department, resigned the next day.

Authorities last week charged Wood, a former Elgin resident who now lives in Louisiana, with felony theft from 2007 through 2013 while serving as union president and treasurer. He surrendered March 7, posted $3,000 bail and was released.

"We're cooperating with the police to try to have this end in a just way," defense attorney Gary Johnson said.

According to the Elgin police report, authorities met with Wood and Johnson Jan. 15 at the police department, where Wood again acknowledged the theft "due to financial hardships" and offered to pay restitution, estimating he took $15,000.

Wood and his wife filed for bankruptcy in February 2011, according to the police report. She is not accused of any criminal wrongdoing.

The theft, according the police report and prosecutors, was $34,702.90. Financial records show Wood used union funds to pay for his mortgage, utility bills, car insurance, dentist visits, debt collection agencies and $200 spending money for his daughter.

Since Wood's arrest and investigation, the union has changed its internal policies, eliminating cash transactions and requiring two signatures on checks.

In announcing the charges last week, State's Attorney Joe McMahon said Wood used the money for "personal expenses" but did not elaborate.

"We will prosecute police officers like any other individual accused of a crime," McMahon said.

Wood is due in court May 10. If convicted of felony theft, he faces a punishment ranging from probation to up to five years in prison.