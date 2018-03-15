Man charged with threatening to shoot Elk Grove High students during walkout

A 19-year-old man was charged Thursday with felony disorderly conduct after he was accused of making threats to shoot Elk Grove High School students during their school walkout Wednesday, authorities said.

Cook County prosecutors approved the felony charge against Jose A. Lopez, of the 400 block of Perrie Drive in Elk Grove Village, because the offense involved the high school, police said. Lopez appeared in court Thursday afternoon, when a judge released him on electronic home monitoring pending his next court date, April 12.

The reported threat over the social media app Snapchat led to a lockdown at the end of the school day Wednesday, during which students were told to stay in their classrooms until receiving the all-clear from police. About 3:30 p.m., police reported the suspect was located and taken into custody, and students were allowed to go home shortly thereafter.

Deputy Police Chief Michael Gaspari said students and staff members at the school helped officers quickly identify, locate and arrest the suspect. Lopez, identified by prosecutors as a 2017 Elk Grove graduate, was taken into custody without incident Wednesday afternoon at the entrance to the Oasis Trailer Park on Elmhurst Road in Elk Grove Township. He was unarmed but later told police he owns a pellet gun, authorities said.

Police took the initial report about 12:30 p.m., about 2½ hours after students walked out of their classes as part of a nationwide protest against gun violence. As a precaution, there was an increased police presence on the school campus Wednesday afternoon.

If convicted, Lopez, who has no criminal background, could face up to three years in prison. Probation is also an option.

• Legal Affairs Writer Barbara Vitello contributed to this report.