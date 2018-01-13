Pasquesi owner says Barrington location never recovered from 2008 downturn

Edward Pasquesi, owner of Pasquesi Home and Garden store in Barrington, which is closing Jan. 28, said Saturday the store never recovered from the economic downturn.

"Sales continued to struggle," he said, adding he's been wrangling with whether to close the store, which opened at 990 W. Northwest Hwy. in 1988, for a couple of years.

While the store was still profitable and he likes the community, he saw more potential in consolidating efforts at the original Lake Bluff location because of the higher density of residences in the North Shore compared to the more rural Barrington area, he said. "Today in retail, it's location."

The store will continue to deliver to its Barrington-area customers with the same delivery charge it would have had from the Barrington store.

Pasquesi also operated a seasonal European-style flower market in Lake Forest that will reopen as usual in April.