Son charged with father's murder in Hoffman Estates

A 22-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his father Wednesday in Hoffman Estates, authorities said this morning.

Alec W. Tarasiuk of Hoffman Estates is scheduled to appear in bond court later today at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.

Hoffman Estates police said he admitted killing his 57-year-old father, Walter Tarasiuk, Wednesday morning at the victim's home in the 900 block of Ash Road. Walter Tarasiuk died of a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Walter Tarasiuk was known as a go-to guy in his Hoffman Estates neighborhood for helping out with home improvement work and organizing social events, like Friday night card games.

"Extremely nice guy," neighbor Margaret Kent said. "Like I said, he would go out of his way to help people with anything you need. Just give him a call and he's like, 'I'm in the city doing something, but as soon as I can, I will be over at your house.'"

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Hoffman Estates say a 22-year-old Hoffman Estates man killed his father Wednesday in this home on the 900 block of Ash Road. Alec W. Tarasiuk faces one count of first-degree murder, police said.

Another neighbor, Wayne Korecky, said Tarasiuk organized Friday night card games in what he described as a blue-collar neighborhood where many residents know each other.

Korecky said Tarasiuk had been looking at about 150 acres of waterfront property in a southern state to live in retirement.

"He just went through a class on how to build log homes," Korecky said.