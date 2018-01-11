Breaking News Bar
 
Massive fire overnight at Des Plaines recycling factory

  Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Maine Scrap Metal in the 1200 block of Rand Road in Des Plaines Thursday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

      Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Maine Scrap Metal in the 1200 block of Rand Road in Des Plaines Thursday.
    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  A fire smolders at Maine Scrap Metal in the 1200 block of Rand Road in Des Plaines Thursday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

      A fire smolders at Maine Scrap Metal in the 1200 block of Rand Road in Des Plaines Thursday.
    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Maine Scrap Metal in the 1200 block of Rand Road in Des Plaines Thursday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

      Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Maine Scrap Metal in the 1200 block of Rand Road in Des Plaines Thursday.
    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald staff report

A recycling factory in Des Plaines was the scene of a massive fire overnight.

Crews arrived at Maine Scrap Metal, LLC, located on the 1200 block of Rand Road, just after 11 p.m. Fire was visible and swept through the yard at a rapid rate, according to reports.

The owner called for help from the fire department after smelling smoke in the building, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.

He was able to escape safely and was not injured.

Several businesses were evacuated in the area.

The fire is still smoldering this morning and firefighters remain at the scene, ABC 7 is reporting.

Maine Scrap Metal is a full-service scrap metals processing and recycling center, according to its website. The receiving and processing facility has been serving the commercial, industrial, and residential community for more than 50 years.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown.

No injuries have been reported.

Rand Road remains closed between Golf and Graceland Avenue, Sigalert is reporting.

