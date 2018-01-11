Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 1/11/2018 4:34 PM

FBI: Homeless man robbed Hoffman Estates bank for rent money

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Justin Hernandez, 24, is charged with robbing the Chase Bank at 2555 W. Golf Road in Hoffman Estates on Tuesday.

    Justin Hernandez, 24, is charged with robbing the Chase Bank at 2555 W. Golf Road in Hoffman Estates on Tuesday.
    Courtesy of the FBI

 
Chacour Koop
 
 

A homeless man accused of robbing the Chase Bank in Hoffman Estates on Tuesday was trying to get money to pay his rent, according to federal court documents.

Justin Hernandez, 24, is charged with bank robbery in connection with the holdup at 2555 W. Golf Road shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Hernandez is accused of giving the bank teller a demand note reading "$3,000 or I shoot you. Then shoot myself," according to a criminal complaint. The teller gave Hernandez about $1,230 in cash, and he left the bank, authorities said.

The teller later identified Hernandez in a photo lineup of six people, authorities said.

On the same day of the robbery, Hernandez met his former roommate at a restaurant and gave him about $1,000 in cash, according to the complaint. The roommate told FBI agents that Hernandez owed about $2,000 in rent.

The roommate recognized Hernandez in surveillance photos from the bank, authorities said.

On Wednesday, the roommate told FBI agents that Hernandez was at a train station in Schaumburg. When agents approached Hernandez at the station, they found him unconscious, authorities said. He was transported to a hospital and later released to the FBI.

In an interview with the FBI, Hernandez admitted to agents that he robbed the Hoffman Estates bank, according to the criminal complaint.

The FBI previously said the same person who robbed the Hoffman Estates bank also robbed a Chase Bank in Addison. However, Hernandez is not charged with that robbery.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account