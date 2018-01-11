FBI: Homeless man robbed Hoffman Estates bank for rent money

Justin Hernandez, 24, is charged with robbing the Chase Bank at 2555 W. Golf Road in Hoffman Estates on Tuesday. Courtesy of the FBI

A homeless man accused of robbing the Chase Bank in Hoffman Estates on Tuesday was trying to get money to pay his rent, according to federal court documents.

Justin Hernandez, 24, is charged with bank robbery in connection with the holdup at 2555 W. Golf Road shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Hernandez is accused of giving the bank teller a demand note reading "$3,000 or I shoot you. Then shoot myself," according to a criminal complaint. The teller gave Hernandez about $1,230 in cash, and he left the bank, authorities said.

The teller later identified Hernandez in a photo lineup of six people, authorities said.

On the same day of the robbery, Hernandez met his former roommate at a restaurant and gave him about $1,000 in cash, according to the complaint. The roommate told FBI agents that Hernandez owed about $2,000 in rent.

The roommate recognized Hernandez in surveillance photos from the bank, authorities said.

On Wednesday, the roommate told FBI agents that Hernandez was at a train station in Schaumburg. When agents approached Hernandez at the station, they found him unconscious, authorities said. He was transported to a hospital and later released to the FBI.

In an interview with the FBI, Hernandez admitted to agents that he robbed the Hoffman Estates bank, according to the criminal complaint.

The FBI previously said the same person who robbed the Hoffman Estates bank also robbed a Chase Bank in Addison. However, Hernandez is not charged with that robbery.