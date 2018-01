WinterFest at Volo Bog Sunday

The Volo Bog State Natural Area's annual WinterFest will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, at 28478 W. Brandenburg Road, Ingleside.

Activities include winter-themed crafts, bog tours, hiking and (snow-permitting) cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and snow sculpting outside.

There will be hot cocoa and live music from Will Kruger singing familiar tunes from the '60s and '70s.

WinterFest is an open house format, so visitors can drop by any time. Call (815) 344-1294 for more information.