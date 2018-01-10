Breaking News Bar
 
Police: Man dies in crash caused by medical condition

Daily Herald report

Aurora police are investigating a fatal crash in which a 62-year-old Iowa man driving a semitrailer truck abruptly swerved into several parked vehicles in a warehouse parking lot on the 2300 block of West Indian Trail.

Police said the man, David E. McGraw of Altoona, apparently had a medical condition that led him to crash into the other trucks and trailers.

They said they responded at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday and arrived to find a 29-year-old man performing CPR on the victim.

The witness said McGraw was driving east in the parking lot when he swerved to the left and struck the other vehicles. The witness said he ran to the truck and found McGraw slumped in the driver's seat. He pulled him from the vehicle, called 911 and began CPR.

Paramedics took McGraw to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:26 p.m.

Aurora's traffic division is handling the investigation.

