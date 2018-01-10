Penalty kick fundraiser for youth soccer organization

The Heart of the City's Penalty Kick Fundraiser to benefit the Waukegan youth soccer organization's nonprofit operations will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at Robert Abbott Middle School, 1319 Washington St., Waukegan.

The inaugural event lets local youth ages 10 and under take penalty kick shots against local community leaders, including Mayor Sam Cunningham. Entry fee is $5 for six kicks.

A soccer ball juggling contest will be held at noon for older youths for a $5 contribution. Register at Heartofthecitysports.org.

Heart of the City is a nonprofit organization providing affordable access to organized soccer experiences. Call (224) 214-3098 for more information.