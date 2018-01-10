Hoffman Estates police investigating fatal shooting

Hoffman Estates police are investigating the shooting death of a person Wednesday inside a home.

Sgt. Mark Mueller said officers responded at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting on the 900 block of Ash Road, between Higgins and Golf roads. He said someone in the house called police and there is no danger to the public.

"We're interviewing several people right now," Mueller said, declining to provide further details about the shooting or those being questioned.

Hoffman Estates squad cars blocked traffic from entering the section of Ash surrounding the ranch home where the shooting occurred. Yellow crime-scene tape was placed around a house.

Neighbors walked around Ash and North Bluebonnet Lane, some speculating on who was shot as word of what happened spread through the neighborhood.

Mueller said police were unable to release the name of the shooting victim Wednesday because next of kin had yet to be notified.