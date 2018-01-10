Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/10/2018 4:51 PM

Hoffman Estates police investigating fatal shooting

  • Hoffman Estates police are investigating the shooting death Wednesday morning of a person in a house on Ash Road. The fatal shooting was reported by someone in the home and police say there is no danger to the general public.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Hoffman Estates police block off Ash Road Wednesday afternoon while investigating a fatal shooting at a residence Wednesday morning.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Hoffman Estates police responded to a fatal shooting Wednesday morning on Ash Road. Police said they were interviewing several people, but no charges were immediately filed.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 

Hoffman Estates police are investigating the shooting death of a person Wednesday inside a home.

Sgt. Mark Mueller said officers responded at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting on the 900 block of Ash Road, between Higgins and Golf roads. He said someone in the house called police and there is no danger to the public.

"We're interviewing several people right now," Mueller said, declining to provide further details about the shooting or those being questioned.

Hoffman Estates squad cars blocked traffic from entering the section of Ash surrounding the ranch home where the shooting occurred. Yellow crime-scene tape was placed around a house.

Neighbors walked around Ash and North Bluebonnet Lane, some speculating on who was shot as word of what happened spread through the neighborhood.

Mueller said police were unable to release the name of the shooting victim Wednesday because next of kin had yet to be notified.

