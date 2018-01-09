Breaking News Bar
 
Source: Son stabbed mom to death in home near Downers Grove

  • Authorities work near the scene of a death investigation outside Downers Grove Tuesday night.

    Marie Wilson | Staff Photographer

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

The DuPage County sheriff's office said it is "conducting a death investigation" in Lisle Township near Downers Grove, and one source involved with the investigation said a teenager was in custody after his mother was brutally stabbed to death.

The sheriff's office didn't release any more information about the investigation on the 2100 block of 63rd Street, but a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed it was a stabbing homicide and a suspect is in custody.

Another source involved with the investigation said the mother was stabbed multiple times, and her son was in custody. The name of the victim was not available, and there was no word of charges for any suspect.

The sheriff's office said no new information was to come Tuesday night and that more was likely to come Wednesday morning.

Investigators' vehicles were stationed outside a single-family house on 63rd Street starting in the afternoon. The street was closed to westbound traffic most of the afternoon and evening.

The house is in Lisle Township, across the street from a shopping center. Downers Grove South High School is a half-mile west. Police did not indicate whether the community was in danger.

Neighbors told ABC 7 Chicago a woman and her two adult children live in the home.

"To have it be so close to home ... it's really freaky," Faith LaMantia said.

Neighbors told WGN-TV news they saw a man run into traffic around 1 p.m. and then stand in the middle of the street looking up.

