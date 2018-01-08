Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 1/8/2018 1:30 PM

Broken water pipe triggers 2 evacuations at DuPage courthouse

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

A broken water pipe is being blamed for two evacuations of the DuPage County courthouse on Monday.

Fire alarms first rang through the courthouse at 11:15 a.m. and people were allowed back into the building around 11:45 a.m. when Wheaton fire officials discovered the pipe and gave the all clear.

A second evacuation was triggered just before 1 p.m. when officials said maintenance workers accidentally triggered the alarm while working to fix the pipe. Officials say there were no injuries in either evacuation.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account