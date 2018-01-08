Broken water pipe triggers 2 evacuations at DuPage courthouse

hello

A broken water pipe is being blamed for two evacuations of the DuPage County courthouse on Monday.

Fire alarms first rang through the courthouse at 11:15 a.m. and people were allowed back into the building around 11:45 a.m. when Wheaton fire officials discovered the pipe and gave the all clear.

A second evacuation was triggered just before 1 p.m. when officials said maintenance workers accidentally triggered the alarm while working to fix the pipe. Officials say there were no injuries in either evacuation.