Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/6/2018 9:16 PM

Garbage truck catches fire on Higgins Road near Elk Grove Village

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video Garbage truck fire

    Video: Garbage truck fire

  • Elk Grove firefighters responded to a Groot garbage truck on fire on Route 72 in unincorporated Elk Grove Township on Saturday afternoon. The fire department dumped the load of garbage on to Higgins Road to get to the heart of the fire, which started in the refuse bin.

      Elk Grove firefighters responded to a Groot garbage truck on fire on Route 72 in unincorporated Elk Grove Township on Saturday afternoon. The fire department dumped the load of garbage on to Higgins Road to get to the heart of the fire, which started in the refuse bin.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Elk Grove firefighters responded to a Groot garbage truck on fire on Route 72 in unincorporated Elk Grove Township on Saturday afternoon. The fire department dumped the load of garbage on to Higgins Road to get to the heart of the fire, which started in the refuse bin.

      Elk Grove firefighters responded to a Groot garbage truck on fire on Route 72 in unincorporated Elk Grove Township on Saturday afternoon. The fire department dumped the load of garbage on to Higgins Road to get to the heart of the fire, which started in the refuse bin.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
By Ronnie Wachter
Daily Herald correspondent

For some of the Northwest suburbs' firefighters, work on Saturday was literally hot garbage.

The Elk Grove Village Fire Department had to close every lane of Higgins Road near Landmeier Road and Nicholas Boulevard after materials inside a waste-hauling truck caught fire. No one was hurt, but as Lt. John Fordon explained, it caused a two-hour traffic nightmare for drivers hoping to hit nearby restaurants for dinner.

"Unfortunately, it happened in the middle of Higgins Road," Fordon said. "Something inside the truck didn't agree with each other."

He said a truck from waste-removal firm Groot Industries Inc. was headed southeast on Higgins at about 4 p.m., hauling a load of recyclables to the company's facility -- about a mile away at 2500 Landmeier Road -- when something caused the refuse to combust. Fordon said the cause was impossible to determine -- it might have been something that a customer disposed improperly, but it also could have been the pressure of compacted trash.

"When things get compressed, they heat up and there's no rhyme or reason for why it happened," he said. "There's a million reasons this could have happened."

Rather than coming in hot, the driver steered into Higgins's center turn lane and dumped the load onto the street. Fordon said the truck was heavily damaged. When fire crews arrived, they had to shut down the busy thoroughfare until about 6 p.m.

But … what does one do with a load of refuse that refuses to go gently into that good recycler, and instead burns and raves?

Fordon said firefighters tore the pile apart, making sure to extinguish all the burning pieces. Once the flames were out, a front-end loader supplied by nearby Suburban Towing & Recovery lifted and shoved all the trash into a new Groot truck, which completed the trip.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account