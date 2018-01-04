Breaking News Bar
 
Police searching for tow-truck driver who struck 14 vehicles in Park Ridge

Doug T. Graham
 
 

Police are searching for a tow-truck driver who struck a total of 14 vehicles in Park Ridge on Sunday morning.

Police got a 9-1-1 call shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday reporting that a white tow truck had struck a tree in the parkway on the 2300 block of West Oakton Street, according to a news release issued Thursday. By the time police arrived, the tow truck had fled the scene with a tree limb wedged into the tow apparatus on the truck.

Throughout the morning police received many reporters of hit-and-run crashes involving the tow truck as it made its way out of Park Ridge toward Des Plaines and the Tri-State Tollway.

Park Ridge investigators are reviewing video captured by traffic cameras and are following up on leads in an effort to find the driver. The tow truck was described by witnesses as being a newer model Dodge with the Triple A motor club emblem on its doors. The truck was being driven by a white or Hispanic man.

Call the Park Ridge Police Department at (847) 318-5252 if you have any information about the tow truck.

