updated: 1/2/2018 6:31 PM

New outlots proposed for Bartlett shopping center

  • This site along Stearns Road in Bartlett is one of two being proposed for new outlot buildings in the parking lot of the Bartlett Commons Shopping Center, at the northwest corner of Stearns and Route 59.

  • This site along Route 59, on a current water detention area just north of a Wendy's, is one of two proposed for new outlot buildings in the parking of the Bartlett Commons Shopping Center, at the northwest corner of Route 59 and Stearns Road.

Eric Peterson
 
 

Bartlett village board members on Thursday will review a concept plan for two new outlot buildings in the Bartlett Commons Shopping Center at the northwest corner of Route 59 and Stearns Road.

Nico Scardino, property manager for Bartlett Commons, said specific potential tenants for the buildings have been talked to but are not yet ready to be named, as discussions continue with the village about the size of buildings and number of tenants.

The proposed northern outlot building would be in a current water detention area just north of the Wendy's along Route 59.

The property owner is proposing a 7,600-square-foot building on the 37,200-square-foot lot. It would have a drive-through and bypass lane on the west side, as well as underground water detention.

The building would be separated from Wendy's and the general Bartlett Commons parking lot with curbed medians to the south and west, respectively.

The southern outlot building would be 5,200 square feet on a 38,800-square-foot lot along Stearns Road. It would include a drive-through and bypass lane on the south side, as well as two potential outdoor seating areas, and be separated from the general parking lot by curbed medians on its west and north sides.

The proposal identifies 31 parking spaces for the northern outlot building and 42 spaces for the southern one, though the village would require more if any of the tenants were restaurants.

The property owner wants to add 11 new parking spaces on the north side of the main Bartlett Commons building, convert some existing handicapped parking to regular spaces and add 10 spaces currently landbanked at the northwest corner of the building.

Village board members will discuss the proposal at their committee-of-the-whole meeting Thursday, at which no binding vote can occur. The committee of the whole will meet immediately after the regular board meeting at 7 that night at village hall, 228 S. Main St.

