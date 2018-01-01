Palatine townhouse heavily damanged in New Year's Eve fire

hello

A fire heavily damaged an uninhabited Palatine townhouse New Year's Eve, but no one was injured, officials say.

Palatine firefighters responded to a fire at the townhouse in the 1100 block of East Cunningham Drive shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. Flames were billowing out of windows on the second floor of the townhouse at the end of the four-unit building, officials said.

Firefighters battled the blaze while others went inside to confirm no one was in the townhouse. The fire was under control within about 20 minutes, officials said. Nearly 30 firefighters responded to the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire and damages estimates were not available Monday.