Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/1/2018 2:31 PM

Palatine townhouse heavily damanged in New Year's Eve fire

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

A fire heavily damaged an uninhabited Palatine townhouse New Year's Eve, but no one was injured, officials say.

Palatine firefighters responded to a fire at the townhouse in the 1100 block of East Cunningham Drive shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. Flames were billowing out of windows on the second floor of the townhouse at the end of the four-unit building, officials said.

Firefighters battled the blaze while others went inside to confirm no one was in the townhouse. The fire was under control within about 20 minutes, officials said. Nearly 30 firefighters responded to the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire and damages estimates were not available Monday.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account